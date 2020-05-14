VERDIGRE — Graveside services for Danny Kotrous, 76, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259.
Limited visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
He died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Daniel B. Kotrous was born April 7, 1944, in Norfolk. He graduated from Verdigre High School in 1962 and served in the National Guard from 1964 until 1970. He worked for Ludvick and Clara Elis, his aunt and uncle, on their farm.
On June 29, 1968, Danny married Pamela Crosley at the Verdigre United Methodist Church. For two years, they lived on a farm owned by Leonard and Betty Haineraich.
On May 23, 1970, Ludvick and Clara moved to town and Danny, Pam and Dana moved to the farm.
Together they had four children, Dana, Debbie, Darrell, and Diane. Danny worked for Don Jensen, Kenny Koops and Dennis Johnson, owners of the Verdigre Sale Barn. He was a member of The ZCBJ Lodge No. 5 and Verdigre Methodist Church.
He still was an active farmer at the time of his death.
Danny’s favorite things included getting chores done and getting to his children’s activities whether it was sports, FFA activities or their church events. He was always there.
Then along came grandchildren and Danny went to all of their activities, usually arriving early and sitting in the front row. He would strike up a conversation with others even if he knew them or not. He was so proud of his family.
Danny loved going to sale barns weekly in Verdigre, Creighton and O’Neill, trying to purchase animals that needed his tender love and care. He found pleasure in taking the animals home and watching them grow to resell them. His herd of cows was always an enjoyment for him to watch.
Danny had a serious heart attack in 2011. In July of 2018, he had some serious health issues with his heart again. He decided to camp in his town house but went to the farm daily to feed calves and check on things.
Danny interacted daily with children and grandchildren, asking Mom who’s coming for dinner today or do we have to babysit today.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Irene (Dufek) Kotrous; mother- and father-in-law, Walt and Betty Crosley; a brother, Kenny; a daughter-in-law, Andrea McManigal; and a brother-in-law, Dwight Meyerink
Danny is survived by his spouse, Pam; children Dana (Marty) Konopasek of Verdigre, Debbie (Stephen) Ives of Verdigre, Darrell Kotrous (dear friend Savannah Avdoyan) of Yankton S.D., and Diane (Kenny) Reiman of Niobrara; his grandchildren, Tessa (Zac) Braun, Collin (Karly) Konopasek, Stephenie Ives (fiancé Brenden Johnson), Dillon Ives, Clay Konopasek (dear friend Kenzie Noonan), Toby Ives (dear friend Maddie Noonan), Hunter Kotrous, Chaney Konopasek (dear friend Trey Sucha), Walker Kotrous, Ashton Reiman, Taysom Reiman, Sutyn Reiman, Angelina Bauer and Westin Bauer; a brother, Randy (Stacie) Kotrous; his nephews, Ben and Adam; his niece, Taylor; his sisters-in-law, Pat Meyerink (dear friend Bill) and Peg (Romy) Marcelo; and several other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Social distancing guidelines of 10 people or less in the building will be followed for visitation.
Please visit www.brockhausfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family on Danny’s guestbook.