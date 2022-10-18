 Skip to main content
Danny Jones

Memorial services for Danny R. Jones, 74, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Blessing Colonial Chapel, 401 Elm St., in Mansfield, Texas.

Blessing Funeral Home of Mansfield is handling arrangements.

1948-2022

Danny Ray Jones passed away peacefully at his home the morning of Oct. 12, 2022.

Danny was born on Sept. 14, 1948, to Melvin and Berneice Jones in Norfolk. Danny was active in the community and rose to social and academic levels worth noting. Danny rose to the highest level in the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout badge in 1964.

The family later moved to Sioux City, where Danny graduated from Central High School in 1966. Danny loved music and performed with Jonathan Soul and the Colonial Ruffians as lead singer and trumpeter in Sioux City in the late 1960s.

Danny’s drive for high achievement continued in college, where he attended Western Iowa Tech and earned a degree in engineering and became a certified draftsman. He became an engineering associate for Western Electric in St. Louis, Mo. Danny continued his education by attending University of Missouri, where earned his bachelor of science degree in business management and later a master’s of science degree from Wayne State College in the discipline of education.

Afterward, Danny began teaching high school at Pierce High School in Pierce, at Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, as well as at Bancroft. Danny continued to rise in the field of education becoming an administrational manager at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

After retiring, he moved to the Mansfield–Arlington, Texas, area to be close to his son and family. Danny continued being active in organizations such as the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Norfolk, where he was a past president, and the Elks Lodge in Arlington, Texas, in which he was a lifetime member.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Berneice Jones of Norfolk.

Danny is survived by his son, Geoffrey S. and spouse Brigid K. Jones of Arlington; his brother, Larry and spouse Joan Jones of River Ridge, La.; grandchildren Aidan S., Avery A. and Adam B. Jones of Arlington; nephew Douglas L. Jones of Tacoma, Wash.; niece Kimberly K. Anderson of Ridgefield, Wash.; and many friends and relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations and contributions to Tanakaglobal.org, the American Cancer Society or the American Head and Neck Society.

View stream at this link: https://video.ibm.com/channel/SCbG6n7Ep9e

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

