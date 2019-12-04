Danny Heitman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Danny R. Heitman, 65, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
1954-2019
Danny was born Aug. 20, 1954, in Norfolk, to Henry and Mary Lou (Woodard) Heitman Jr. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School 1972.
On Oct. 21, 1988, Danny married Lisa Coover at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Danny worked at Roman Packing Company and Affiliated Foods. He was a proud member of the Masons and the Shriners.
Danny was an avid gun collector. He loved the Beatles. His family was his pride and joy.
He is survived by his spouse, Lisa; his children, Nicole (Shane) Bernhardt, Karen (Aric) Kruger and Johnathan (Jennifer) Heitman; eight grandchildren; his sisters, Connie (Leroy) Waddell and Patty (Tom) Beckman; his nieces; nephews; mother-in-law Marcy Coover; a brother-in-law, Todd (Nancy) Coover; and his beloved dog, Shooter.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Robert Coover.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.