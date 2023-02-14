 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Locations near and north of a line from Seward to
Wahoo to Blair to Woodbine.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Danny Dawson

Danny Dawson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Danny Dawson died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2023

Danny Lee Dawson was born on a hot, 106-degree afternoon on July 19, 1936, to Floyd and Elvera (Halleen) Dawson. Danny grew up in his beloved Magnet with his parents and foster brother George Craig. He attended Magnet school, where he excelled at basketball and baseball. Danny graduated in 1953 and subsequently attended Wayne State College for a semester.

In April 1954, Danny enlisted into the U.S. Navy. After completing initial training at Recruit Training Command in San Diego, Calif., he attended Mine Warfare technical “A” school at Yorktown, Va. He was later stationed at FASRON 112, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor, Wash. During his time at Oak Harbor, he rose to the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class (MN2) and often had extended detachments to USPACFLT locations at both Guam and Okinawa.

Danny married the love of his life, Shirley Bloomquist, on Jan. 11, 1956. To this union, they were blessed with five children: Lisa, Timothy, Kim, Jill and Mark. Danny and Shirley lived in Oak Harbor for one and a half years together before being honorably discharged from the Navy in July 1957. They returned to Magnet, where he began working and driving truck for his father, Floyd. In 1959, they moved to Creighton, where the couple owned and operated a Derby branded full-service filling station.

In 1962, they again returned to Magnet, where he drove full-time for his father at Magnet Oil Co. and together formed a partnership in 1965. Over the years, the company expanded regionally and was outgrowing its footprint in the town of Magnet.

Gradually operations and equipment were moved to the Highway 59 and 81 junction, where they had built a home a few years prior. The name was changed to Dawson Tank Lines in 1981 with ownership transitioning over to Dan and Shirley. As the business continued to grow, Dan and his oldest son, Tim, formed Dawson Transport Service as a second company in 1989. Combined, the two companies would eventually operate over 20 power units servicing regional petroleum customers and expanding their operational profile to include national refrigeration and dry freight commodities.

Danny was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and friend who believed hard work yielded success and playing hard was its reward. He was dedicated to his trade and over the years formed lifelong friendships with the many people he did business with, as well as those he served with. Danny enjoyed traveling with his spouse of 67 years as they antiqued their way across the country acquiring depression glass, attending Minemen reunions, truck sales, petroleum conventions and spending time at their second home in Laughlin, Nev., during retirement.

He was a member of the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, Nebraska Trucking Association and a lifetime member of the VFW.

Danny is survived by his spouse, Shirley; daughters Lisa (Kevin) Anderson of Norfolk, Kim (Michael) Pick of Hartington, Jill Gillilan of Wausa; sons Timothy (Cheryl) Dawson of Wausa and Mark (Vanice) Dawson of Wausa; along with 12 grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Anderson, Jr., Kristen (Alan) Colsden, Christopher Dawson, Andrew (Carrie) Dawson, Joshua (Rebecca) Erickson, Courtney Pick and fiancé Adam Loecker, Justen (Natalie) Gillilan, Jeremy (Rachel) Gillilan, Jared (Carrie) Gillilan, Gracie Dawson, Tug Dawson and Ainsley Dawson; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Connie Wintz and Deloris Bloomquist, both of Wausa; brother-in-law Dwight Bloomquist of Wausa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Elvera Dawson; foster brother, George Craig; father- and mother-in-law Harold and Katherine Bloomquist; sisters-in-law Illa McLain and Lois Bloomquist; brothers-in-law Dale Bloomquist, Harry Wintz and Byron McLain; and his two black Labrador retrievers, Bo and Cole.

Tags

In other news

Evelyn Stevens

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Hartington.

Margaret Arens

Margaret Arens

CROFTON — Margaret A. Arens, 84, Crofton, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Danny Dawson

Danny Dawson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Danny Dawson

Danny Dawson

WAUSA — Memorial services for Danny Dawson, 86, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Magnet Cemetery.

Dennis Carlson

Dennis Carlson

WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.

Norbert Widhalm

Norbert Widhalm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Norbert A. “Norb” Widhalm, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted in the church parking lot by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.…

Carole Kimmel

Carole Kimmel

NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.

Aron Spray

Aron Spray

MADISON —Services for Aron J. Spray, 39, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Larry Halstead

Larry Halstead

LYNCH — Services for Larry Halstead, 84, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara