Dannie Pretends Eagle

WINNEBAGO — A wake for Dannie M. Pretends Eagle, 33, is being held at the Ho Chunk Center in Winnebago. Visitation will continue until services at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Caroline Bassette will officiate. Burial will be in the Winnebago Cemetery.
She died Thursday, June 3, 2021.
1987-2021
Dannie was born July 22, 1987, and raised in Winnebago for most of her life. She then moved to Norfolk, where she graduated high school. After high school, she continued to further her education and attended college. For the past 12 years, Dannie resided in Bellevue, where she worked as a dental assistant and raised her two children.
Dannie leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Tashina and Luvaya Lee; long time companion Phillip Lee; mother LeeAnne Pretends Eagle; sisters Amanda and Jessica Rave; three nephews and two nieces. Also left behind were her brothers, Anthony, Lucas, AJ, Nate and Tanner and sister Alanta.
Dannie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Pretends Eagle Sr.; her grandmother, Sharleen Bird-Pretends Eagle; and her nephew, Deion Rave.