PILGER — Services for Danley Doffin, 76, rural Bancroft, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in West Point.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services at the church. Masks will be required and seating will be socially distanced by households.
He died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Pender Community Hospital.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1944-2020
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Danley Leonard Doffin was born on Oct. 28, 1944, to Richard and Esther (Steinmeyer) Doffin at home in rural Bancroft. He was baptized on Feb. 18, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner by Pastor Schlecht and later confirmed on June 3, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger by Pastor Roth.
Danley attended Cuming County Rural School District 21, West Point Elementary and Cuming County Rural School District 70 before graduating from Wisner High School in 1963.
Danley was involved in Future Farmers of America in high school and was vice president. During his junior year in high school, Danley purchased his first 10 heifers and bought 10 more his senior year and began dairy farming. After graduating, Danley helped his father farm, and in 1968, purchased the family homestead.
Danley’s livestock meant the world to him as he had a name for every animal.
Danly was a member of St. John’s Lutheran in Pilger.
Survivors include a brother, Lawrence and Jan Doffin of Wisner; a sister, Kathy Doffin of Acampo, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews also survive him.
Danley was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Esther Doffin, and siblings Myron Doffin, JoAnn Schwede and Layton Doffin.