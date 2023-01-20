Daniel Wiedenfeld

HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.