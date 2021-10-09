CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vrtiska Sr., 79, Tucson, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Clearwater with a 7 p.m. wake.
Daniel Vrtiska Sr. died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling arrangements.
1942-2021
Daniel Joseph Vrtiska Sr. was born in Steinauer on June 2, 1942, the son of Adrian and Leona Vrtiska. He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Millie J. Vrtiska (Reinke). They married on July 3, 1970, in Norfolk.
Daniel joined the U.S. Navy in May 1960, where he served his country for six years. After the Navy, he went to work for Safeway and Homeland grocery stores as an assistant manager and produce clerk for over 36 dedicated years. He retired from Safeway in 2015. Following retirement, he enjoyed his grandkids and Nebraska football.
He is survived by a daughter, Senior Chief Petty Officer Lisa Vrtiska, U.S. Navy, of Chesapeake, Va.; four sons, Doug Vrtiska of Tucson, Ariz., Senior Master Sergeant James M. (Claudia Almazabas) Vrtiska, U.S. Air Force, of Tucson, Ariz., Robert Vrtiska of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Daniel J. Vrtiska Jr. of Fremont; his grandchildren, Kianna Vrtiska, Addison Cornell, Christopher Vrtiska, Jason Vrtiska, Zoe Vrtiska and Noah Vrtiska; two sisters, Joyce (Bucky) Kindschuh, Debbie (Mark) Blank, Larry (RoseAnn) Vrtiska, Ray (Lee) Vrtiska, Kenny (Francis) Vrtiska, Michael (Karen) Vrtiska and William (Dawn) Vrtiska. He also had several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Leona; his brother, Patrick Vrtiska; and his baby sister, Kathy Vrtiska.
Condolences may be sent to www.snidermemorialfh.com.