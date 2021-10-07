CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SANTEE — Services for Emily C. “Amee” Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Jones, Okla., formerly of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs and Ron Thomas will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.
WAUSA — Services for Roland L. Barnes, 66, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roland Barnes died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Wausa.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.
VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.