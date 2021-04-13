You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK —  Services for Daniel Tunink, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

He died suddenly on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.

 1955-2021

Daniel Lee Tunink was born May 23, 1955, to Theodore “Ted” and Phyllis (Lippold) Tunink in Osmond, the third of 12 children. He grew up and lived in Randolph his entire life. A 1973 graduate of Randolph High School, he also attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Doane College.

On June 17, 1978, Dan married Nikki Stueckrath at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. They resided in Randolph, where he owned and operated Diversified Insurance Services from 1980 to 2016. Dan was an honest, forthright businessman and made many steadfast friends throughout the insurance industry. He always treasured his loyal office staff, and considered them not just employees, but family. His many clients were of his utmost concern; always doing his best to keep their insurance needs met.

He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph and Knights of Columbus. He served on the board of directors of Madison County Bank, as a member and past president of the Randolph Area Foundation and also the Randolph Community Club. He was instrumental in developing the Cardinal Kids Learning Center and was on the original board of directors.

Dan enjoyed golfing and hunting for pheasants, turkey and deer. Any activity with his family and friends was special to him.

The most important thing in Dan’s life was his family. He spent countless hours playing sports in the yard with his sons as they grew up, and being a pretty good golfer himself, he made sure they knew the fundamentals of golf. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He loved them unconditionally.

Surviving Dan are his spouse, Nikki of Randolph; two sons and their families, Mitchell and Andrea Tunink and grandchildren Evey and Fitz, all of Lincoln; Tyler and Kaylen Tunink and grandchildren Nessa and baby boy due in August; Addyson and Corbin, all of Randolph; seven siblings, Karen and Lynn Dowling of Randolph, Cindy and Craig Quick of Ithaca, Doug and Joyce Tunink of Randolph, Marcia and Mark Gubbels of Randolph, Roger and Mary Rose Tunink of Randolph, Don and Stacy Tunink of Omaha and Karla and Phil Burris of Omaha; his mother-in-law, Dorean Stueckrath of Plainview; his sisters-in-law, Jann and Jerry Drahota of Sabetha, Kan., and Jill Stueckrath of Omaha; a brother-in-law, Dean and Stephanie Stueckrath of Osmond; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Phyllis Tunink; brothers Brian and Terry; sisters Janet and Joyce; and his father-in-law, John “Jack” Stueckrath.

Music will be provided by organist LaRee Gubbels and cantor Randy Borst. Pallbearers will be Dan’s nephews: Tony Dowling, Jim Dowling, Justin Gubbels, Clayton Quick, Cameron Quick, Nathan Tunink, Jonas Tunink, James Stueckrath and Jason Drahota.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dan’s nieces: Jen Vrbka, Candice Quick, Chelsea Gannon, Corinne Hundley, Crystal Quick, Colette Quick, Jordan Willer, Kim Burritt, Bethany Tunink, Alicia Drahota, Brandi Stueckrath and Krista Stueckrath.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or Cardinal Kids Learning Center in Randolph.

Visitation and services will be livestreamed at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net or on Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page.

