NORFOLK — Services for Daniel E. “Danny” Smith, 71, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave. Chaplain Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Daniel Smith died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1951-2022
Daniel Eugene was born April 30, 1951, in Norfolk to Walter and Virginia (Cole) Smith. He was raised in Omaha and attended Omaha Bryan High School.
He entered the United States Army on June 19, 1968. Danny served in Vietnam and he earned his honorable discharge on March 3, 1971.
On Feb. 13, 1975, Danny married Dalene (Johnson) Schlote in Madison.
In 1973, Danny went to work at Nucor Steel as a maintenance welder until 1982.
In the following years, Danny worked in Omaha. After he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995, Danny moved back to Norfolk to be near his family.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Danny is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Dalene; children Bryan (Cindy) Parkhurst of Lander, Wyo., Richard (Sarah) Schlote of Emporia, Kan., Charles (Renee) Schlote of Blair and Dawn Smith (Anita Guerra) of Omaha; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Sharon Meehan; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Gerald Bassett; infant daughters Angel and Virginia; and brothers Jim, Walt, Melvin and Tom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.