Daniel Sanne

Daniel Sanne

COLUMBUS — Services for Daniel “Dan” Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.

1972-2022

Daniel “Dan” Sanne died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bryan Health East Campus in Lincoln. He put up a courageous fight against several chronic medical conditions by keeping his faith and sharing his wonderful sense of humor and wit with all those around him.

Dan was born July 29, 1972, in Columbus to Bill and Bonnie (Halsey) Sanne. He attended Columbus Public Schools, graduating in 1990. He attended Southeast Community College in Milford and received a degree in auto body technology in 1992. He had a lifelong love of cars working as an auto collision manager and estimator for many years and purchasing his own shop in 2019. He was known for his amazing paint jobs, receiving recognition in national car magazines and paint shows. Four of the cars he painted were featured in the Charlie’s Angels 2 movie.

In 2005, Dan became a registered E.M.T. and served as a volunteer on the Columbus Fire Department for 12 years. He transported patients to and from hospital settings and also worked as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation technician. In 2011, he received an associate degree in nursing from Central Community College in Columbus. He served as both a club officer and member of the board of trustees of the Elks Association for many years, helping coordinate several community activities and events.

His proudest moments were time spent with his family and friends. He met his spouse, Brenda Kozisek, his senior year in high school, and they were united in marriage on Aug. 12, 1995, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where Dan was a baptized and confirmed member. From this union came two children whom he loved with all his heart — son Trevor and daughter Amber.

Dan loved traveling, golfing and hunting and was an avid Huskers and 49ers fan. He worked in construction out of high school for a few years and enjoyed working on remodeling projects at home.

Dan is survived by his spouse, Brenda Sanne of Columbus; a son, Trevor Sanne and fiancée Molly Rausch of Omaha; a daughter, Amber Sanne of Columbus; parents Bill and Bonnie Sanne of Columbus; parents-in-law, Ken and Ellen Kozisek of Columbus; brothers Ryan (Shari) Sanne of Lincoln and Matt (Briana) Sanne of Omaha; brother-in-law Eric (Iris) Kozisek of Aurora, Colo.; sister-in-law Angie (Adam) Wade of Wray, Colo.; and nephews Tyler and Cameron Sanne of Lincoln, Jackson Sanne of Omaha and Payton Wade of Wray, Colo.; nieces Katelyn Sanne of Omaha, Josie Wade of Wray, Colo., and Lia and Ali Kozisek of Aurora, Colo.

Dan was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Avalt and Lorraine Sanne and Fred and Etta Halsey.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, plants or stones, memorial are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Research or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.







Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

