Daniel Roepke

Daniel Francis “Dan” Roepke, 80, Branson, Mo., passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of Jan. 22, 2022, at his home.

Dan was born on March 26, 1941, to Ronald Albert Roepke and Mary Jane (Biernbaum) Roepke and was raised in Sioux City. Dan served his country proudly in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1967, serving as a skilled helicopter gunner for two years.

Upon his return to the United States, he met the love of his life, Vicki Dungan, at a bowling alley in Sioux City. They were married on Oct. 25, 1969. Dan and Vicki recently celebrated their 52nd anniversary.

In 1971, Dan moved his family from Iowa to Frost, Texas, and worked on Cy and Mary Dungan’s ranch and also for Owens Corning Fiberglass. Then in 1981, Dan and Vicki moved to Norfolk.

While in Nebraska, Dan worked at Sexton Seeds, then as a tour bus driver for Arrow Stage Lines from 1986 to 1999 and for Affiliated Food Stores as a semi driver from 1999 until his retirement in 2016.

After retirement, he and Vicki decided to move to Branson, which was their favorite vacation destination.

Dan was a hard worker, a committed and faithful Christian and a true Patiot who loved his country. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

He was an active member of Harvest Church while in Norfolk. In Branson, he was a current member of Faith & Wisdom Church, where he enjoyed his role as an usher at every service.

Dan was an avid sports fan, cheering faithfully for his beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers and also for the Kansas City Chiefs football teams. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races.

In his earlier years, Dan was a semi-professional bowler, carrying a 200+ average.

Dan is survived by his spouse, Vicki; six sons, Vernon Roepke, Bobby Roepke and Mark Roepke, all of North Platte, Todd Roepke of Lincoln, Dr. Troy Roepke and spouse George Brnilovich III of Plainfield, N.J., and Donnie Bermel and spouse Valerie of Norfolk; and a daughter, Tamie Roepke of Branson; 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Dan is survived by brothers David (Robin) Roepke and William (Gary) Roepke, and sister Judy Francis, all of Sioux City. He also is survived by his in-laws: Twyla (Joe) Card of Waxahachie, Texas; Richard (Mary) Dungan; Sally (Terry) Comeford; and Patrick (Tiffany) Donaldson, all of Norfolk, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson; his mother and father in-law, a sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.

A celebration of life for Dan will be held at Faith & Wisdom Church in Branson on Saturday, March 26, officiated by Pastors Mike Brown and Richard Dungan. Cards of sympathy can be sent to Vicki at 164 Preserve Drive, B112; Branson, Missouri 65616. Donations can be made in Dan’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project or any veteran service charity.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

