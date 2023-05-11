STANTON — Services for Daniel B. “Dan” Roberts, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Stanton city cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Saturday also at the funeral chapel.
1941-2023
Dan passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Dan was born on July 27, 1941, in Highland Park, Mich., to Herbert B. and Mary W. (Daniel) Roberts. He grew up in Michigan and the family moved to Stanton when he was 11 years old. Dan attended grade school in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School. He then attended Wayne State College. After Dan’s education, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, and worked for Monroe Calculator.
Dan met Nancy Gurr while living in Salt Lake City, and they were married on Dec. 31, 1963, at the Baptist Church in Elko, Colo. After marriage, they continued living there until moving to Helena, Mont., in 1976.
Dan continued working for Monroe Calculator and then later sold insurance. In the mid-1990s, Dan and Nancy moved to Stanton.
Dan enjoyed being in the outdoors, backpacking and camping in Montana with youth and riding motorcycles. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Norfolk.
Survivors include his spouse, Nancy Roberts of Stanton; children Tim (LeAnn) Roberts of Cedar City, Utah, Tami (Darren) Scott of Lehi, Utah, Ken (Nancy) Roberts of Orem, Utah; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother Roy (Susan) Roberts of Rapid City, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Roberts; parents Herbert and Mary; and his sister, Bonnie Smelser.
Organist will be John Wilker. Pallbearers will be Tim Roberts, Ken Roberts, Darren Scott, Josh Scott, Mark Smelser and Scott Smelser. Honorary pallbearers Taylor Roberts, Tyler Roberts, Todd Roberts, Daric Roberts, Roy Roberts, Kolton Solis and Keaton Solis.
Burial will follow a funeral luncheon at the chapel. The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Daniel-Dan-Roberts/#!/PhotosVideos.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.