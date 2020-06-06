Daniel Reifenrath

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
In other news
NIOBRARA — Services for Joshua Taylor, 46, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, in Yankton.
CROFTON — Services for Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
CROFTON — Services for Susan Wieseler, 71, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael L. “Mike” Rossmeier, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen Nykodym, 69, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home in Madison.
PIERCE — Public graveside service for Mary E. Blank, 85, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 8, at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Jacquie Samway will officiate.
NORFOLK — Private services for Marjorie Collins, 94, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.