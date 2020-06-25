Daniel Reifenrath

HARTINGTON — Graveside services for Daniel J. Reifenrath, 73, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate.
He died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
———
Daniel Joseph was born March 24, 1947, in Yankton, to Hubert and Josephine (Promes) Reifenrath. He graduated from Wynot High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Daniel worked as an electrical engineer for Claussen Electric in Norfolk.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo (Wilfred) Zwinger of Dimock, S.D.; a niece, Janet (Tom) Dureske of Worthing, S.D.; and a nephew, James Zwinger of Dimock.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents.
