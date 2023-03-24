Daniel O’Gorman of Burbank, Calif., died March 13, 2023.
1965-2023
Dan was born April 6, 1965, the son of Patrick and Frances O’Gorman. He graduated from Norfolk High School and worked at the Norfolk Daily News as a sports writer and photographer.
Dan graduated from Montana State University and worked in the photo and art industries in California.
Dan is survived by his spouse, Marie; his mother, Frances O’Gorman; his brothers, Mike, Tom, Steve (Jenny); his sister, Anne Holling (Dave); his nephews, Justin and Tyler O’Gorman; and nieces Claire and Kathryn Holling. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick O’Gorman.