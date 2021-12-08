NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1950-2021
Daniel M. Muehlbauer, son of Thomas and Ethyln (Fraker) Muehlbauer, was born July 25, 1950, at Milwaukee, Wis. He lived in Erie, Pa., as a child, before moving to Minnetonka, Minn. Dan graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnetonka and went to college for two years, studying journalism. After a period of travel, he joined the Ray Coble band and traveled professionally with them until meeting his spouse.
On May 15, 1982, Dan was united in marriage to Julie Wagner at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with two children, Joshua and Jeremy.
After his marriage, Dan played locally with the bands, Redeye, Bill Legate, SugarFoote Country Troubadours, Northeast Nebraska Jazz Ensemble and many others. Music was his joy.
For 40 years, Dan volunteered and played music at the Norfolk Veterans Home. He also was a bell ringer for the Norfolk Salvation Army. He had bells in hand played songs.
Dan also did volunteer work at First Christian Church by playing on the worship team, being a sponsor at many camps and teaching Sunday school. Saturday mornings would find him at the men’s Bible study group.
Dan worked at Norfolk Veterans Home for 39 years, a job he enjoyed going to. Each day meant that he could do his job and brighten someone’s day.
Dan is survived by his spouse, Julie; sons Joshua (Amy) Muehlbauer of Columbus and Jeremy (Ashley) Muehlbauer of Shawnee, Kan.; six grandchildren, Mabel, Beatrice, Peter, Morgan, Micah and Mercy; and siblings Thomas (Kathy) Muehlbauer, David Muehlbauer, Jean (Jon) Loglin and Michael (Annie) Muehlbauer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ethyln Muehlbauer; sister Shirley Monahan; in-laws Everett and Joan Wagner; and brother-in-law Brian Wagner.