BATTLE CREEK — A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Daniel D. Moler, 65, of Battle Creek. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home, following his battle with cancer.
1954-2020
Dan was born on Dec. 27, 1954, in Hiawatha, Kan., the son of Ernest and Ellen (Berry) Moler.
He was married to Debbie Meyerhoff. She died of cancer shortly after they were married. He then married Mary Hand, and the couple was blessed with four children. Later, Dan married Jeannie Peek of Battle Creek. They made their home in Battle Creek.
Dan’s early career started at Fairbury Foods and the brickyard in Endicott. Dan later became a route salesman who delivered Wonder Bread and Sara Lee. He was a member of the Teamsters Joint Council #56 and was affectionately known as the breadman.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; and his children, Daniel Moler Jr. (Amy Okamoto), Melissa Alvarado, Mollie (Fred Reitz) Moler-Reitz, all of Norfolk, and David (Catherine) Moler of Durango, Colo.; four grandchildren, Diego, Daniel, Rylie and Max, all of Norfolk; and one brother, Bob (Diane) Moler of Combs, Ark.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Roger, his first wife, his parents and one granddaughter, Dakota.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Jeannie Moler, 407 W. Main St., Battle Creek, NE 68715.
