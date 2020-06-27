Daniel McTaggart

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

EMERSON — Graveside services for Daniel R. McTaggart, 74, Norfolk, were 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson. The Rev. Gerald Leise officiated.

Memorial services will be at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Daniel R. McTaggart, J.D., went peacefully home to God on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

God presented Dan with life on July 11, 1945, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Thomas and Catherine (Liewer) McTaggart. He was the sixth blessing of nine children. He was baptized, received holy communion and confirmation in Sacred Heart Church in Emerson. He attended Sacred Heart School in Emerson and graduated in 1963.

Dan always excelled in studies and loved reading. After graduating high school, he attended Jesuit Creighton University in Omaha, where he received his doctorate of law degree and became a lawyer.

Dan was an assistant district attorney in Pottawattamie County in Council Bluffs. He eventually became an appointed Judge for the county, making him the youngest judge in the state of Iowa at that time.

Dan enjoyed taking his family and friends on rides in his pontoon boat on Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Dan welcomed all friends and family members to his home, and everyone always received much love and good food.

Dan will never be forgotten by anyone for his kindness, caring and generous personality. He brought joy to all his family; they were blessed to have Dan in their lives.

Dan received the sacrament of anointing and the apostolic pardon, a true gift of grace for the dying. The Rev. Tim Forget from Randolph came so willingly to visit Dan in his last hours.

Dan is survived by his sisters, Mary (Tom) McCarthy, Sister Margaret McTaggart and Barbara (Don) Mueller; his brothers, Mike (Jeanie) McTaggart, Pat McTaggart, Jack (Theresa) McTaggart and Bill (Janelle) McTaggart; and several nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas George; a sister-in-law, Cheryl McTaggart; and his nephews, Doug Temple, Mark McCarthy, Eric McTaggart, Brian McTaggart and Matthew McTaggart.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

