Daniel Kozisek

AINSWORTH — A private committal service for Daniel G. Kozisek, 88, Ainsworth, will be Wednesday, April 29, under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
OMAHA — A celebration of life for Robert L. Ludwick, 65, will be at a later date under the direction of Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …
CREIGHTON — A public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, Hadar, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
AINSWORTH — Private family graveside services for Verna R. Appleman, 86, of Johnstown will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Private family inurnment for Larry W. Schelm, 76, of Ainsworth will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Private graveside services for Jane F. Brunson Livingston, 55, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, S.D.