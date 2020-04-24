COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Daniel Kozisek

AINSWORTH —  A private committal service for Daniel G. Kozisek, 88, Ainsworth, will be Wednesday, April 29, under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

He died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Memorials have been suggested to Ainsworth Public Library or St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Robert Ludwick

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Robert L. Ludwick, 65, will be at a later date under the direction of Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home of Omaha.

Elmer Retzlaff

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. …

Mark Risinger

CREIGHTON — A public graveside service for Mark A. Risinger, 62, Hadar, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Verna Appleman

AINSWORTH — Private family graveside services for Verna R. Appleman, 86, of Johnstown will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Larry Schelm

AINSWORTH — Private family inurnment for Larry W. Schelm, 76, of Ainsworth will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Elmer Retzlaff

NORFOLK — Services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Jane Livingston

Private graveside services for Jane F. Brunson Livingston, 55, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

