GRETNA — Services for Daniel L. Kinney, 61, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, were Thursday, Dec. 23, at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna.
1960-2021
Daniel Lee Kinney, born in April 1960, passed away in the early morning of Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Daniel was born to Robert and Virginia Kinney and was the youngest sibling to David, Kathy and Mike. He is survived by Jefferson, Robert “Bobby” and Angela.
Daniel Kinney spent 30-plus years at ACI Worldwide. During his long time at ACI, Daniel loved everybody and everyone loved Dan. He was often the go-to trivia guy and always knew what to do.
Daniel loved Nebraska football almost as much as everybody loved him. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends and all those who knew him.