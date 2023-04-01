Daniel Henn

 Skip to main content
ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

 1936-2023

Daniel Dale Henn, son of Sylvester and Ada (Stokes) Henn, was born Oct. 24, 1936, at Elgin. He attended school at Antelope County Districts 82 and 39, and high school at St. Boniface School and graduated in 1954. Dan entered the United States Army on Sept. 5, 1955, and was honorably discharged on June 7, 1957.

On Sept. 5, 1959, Dan was united in marriage to Raedean Dinslage at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Elgin. The couple lived and farmed northeast of Elgin.

Dan was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as Chairman of District 6 Township Board and served on the St. Boniface and Pope John School Boards. Dan had a passion for working with horses, feeding cattle, and reading history. He loved visiting with family, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends.

Dan is survived by his wife of 63 years Raedean of Elgin; five children: Renee (Dale) Schindler, Ellen (Mark) Schmitt, Tom (Sandi) Henn, all of Elgin, Margo (Randy) Ketteler of Petersburg, and Brian (Sue) Henn of Elgin; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother Dean Henn of Elgin, sisters-in-law: Marlene Henn of Clearwater, Jan Henn of Elgin, Jerrene Petsche of Hillsboro, Ore., brother-in-law Gary (Bonnie) Dinslage of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Ada Henn; grandson Kalin Henn; three sisters: Delores Henn, Lois Camp and Mary Jane Overton; three brothers: Floyd Henn, Roger Henn and Terrance Henn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

