Daniel Henn

ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 229 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5816 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.