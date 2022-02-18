OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
A vigil will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek with visitation beginning an hour prior. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Daniel Gillespie died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home in Bennington.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary of Omaha and Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne are in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2022
Dan Gillespie was born Oct. 30, 1954, in Norfolk to Leo and Martha (Kubes) Gillespie. He was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Dan was a third-generation farmer; the family creed was “always leave the land in better shape than when you started farming it.” For Dan, it was a simple philosophy: It all starts with the soil. According to Dan, “Healthy soil supports healthy plants and healthy foods.”
Dan was employed by the National Resources Conservation Services, retiring in December 2020 after 30 years of service. As the State NRCS No-Till Specialist, Dan helped develop a cost share No-Till Incentive Program recognized at the 2005 National No-Till Conference with an Innovator Award.
Throughout his career and because of his own farming experience, Dan’s passion for soil health was evident. As a farmer and as the importance of no-till increased, Dan was an active participant in multi-state meetings, sharing his experience with his conservation practices, giving presentations and leading rainfall simulator education sessions for field day events and conferences.
In 1995, Dan invented and patented the TracPacker, a pivot track filling machine which reduces unnecessary soil disturbance, increases soil biology and minimizes soil loss. TracPackers are now used across irrigated lands in the U.S. and in some overseas countries.
Dan is a member of the inaugural class of the Battle Creek Public School’s Hall of Fame. He will be inducted in the Student/Alumnus category. While Dan was a great student for BCPS, his greatest contributions came after his time as a student. He was instrumental in promoting the bond for a new high school building.
On top of all that, Dan “The Tree Man” touched the lives of hundreds of Battle Creek students while educating them about trees and other plant life. For over 30 years, he took seeds — some harvested from oak trees on his farm, potting soil and grow boxes into fourth through sixth grade classrooms. Students loved the hands-on planting exercise, the break from schoolwork, as well as the accompanying conservation talk about trees, healthy soil and natural resources. His annual visits resulted in 3,000 trees being planted over the years. Dan’s legacy will always be remembered through the BCPS Hall of Fame.
With less time sitting on a tractor tilling soil, it allowed Dan more free time with family. Quality of life became a big incentive for him to never go back to tillage. To be a supportive presence as the father of five daughters and the grandfather of five was always a priority.
Tragically, shortly after retirement Dan was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a terminal neurodegenerative disease.
With Dan’s long career and dedication to soil health practices, his family and former colleagues want to recognize his legacy. A Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund has been established in partnership with the Nebraska Community Foundation to continue supporting future soil health efforts. Please visit the website below for more information: https://www.nebcommfound.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Dan-Gillespie-Soil-Health-Fund-one-sheet-2.pdf
Not only has Dan written numerous newspaper and magazine soil health articles, he has been featured in many publications. Dan has been the recipient of several awards during his lifetime commitment to soil health.
His family includes daughters Brooke (Andy) Wiese, Amber (Luke) Wakerley, Cassidy Gillespie, Chloe Gillespie and Cora Gillespie; grandchildren Bennett, Zavannah and Hollis Wiese and Everleigh and Noah Wakerley; brothers and sisters, David Gillespie, Rebecca Evert, Jerry (Rebecca) Gillespie, Kristine (Allen) Sudduth, Jan (Steve) Bode and Tim (Jennifer) Gillespie; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo L. Gillespie and Martha A. (Kubes) Gillespie, and a brother-in-law, Dr. David Evert.
The funeral Mass of Dan Gillespie may be live streamed at Daniel J. Gillespie — Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler (heafeyheafey.com).
A luncheon will follow Saturday’s service at Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary in Omaha. A dinner will follow the burial on Sunday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Hall in Battle Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, www.nebcommfound.org/give/dan-gillespie-soil-health-fund. Checks can be mailed directly to the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, Nebraska Community Foundation, PO Box 83107, Lincoln, NE 68501-3107 or can be accessed via the QR code his website.