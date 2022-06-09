WYNOT — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Wynot with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday at the church an hour prior to services.
Daniel Foxhoven died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1954-2022
Daniel Joseph Foxhoven was born Feb. 27, 1954, to Charles and Betty Foxhoven of Wynot. He was the third child of 11. He attended grade school at Bow Valley and then ninth grade at Cedar Catholic in Hartington. After transferring to Wynot as a sophomore, Dan graduated from Wynot High School in 1972.
Dan attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk for building construction. After working several major construction projects around the United States, he attended National College in Rapid City, S.D., where he graduated with honors as a certified public accountant in 1989. While working as a CPA in a Denver firm, he attended the University of Denver, where he graduated with a master’s in tax in 1990 and then started his own accounting firm.
Dan has always displayed a great passion and excelled at anything he was involved in. In his youth, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, having snagged many a paddlefish that were longer than him. He rebuilt, owned and operated the Toadstool Bar in Fordyce in the mid 1970s.
That same passion was in play for years in his backyard greenhouses the he used to feed his entire Denver neighborhood. He also funneled that passion into his own accounting firm that turned into a very successful business. As a fitness fanatic he spent several hours daily in his basement gym.
Dan was a devote Catholic, attending Church of the Risen Christ in Denver. Family meant a great deal to Dan. He never missed his weekly phone call to his mom. If you sent him a letter card or photo, it stayed on display in his house for years.
Dan is survived by eight siblings and their spouses, sister-in-law (Joan) Foxhoven of Wynot, Shirley (Harvey) Kreikemeier of West Point, Chuck (Rita) Foxhoven of Norfolk, Sharon Dykshoorn of Sioux City, Iowa, Ron (Peg) Foxhoven of Lincoln, Karen (Alan) Kuchta of Wynot, Bob Foxhoven of Wayne, Dave Foxhoven of Parker, Colo., and Kristi Ricks (fiancé James Valentine) of Dakota City; 37 nieces and nephews; and 57 great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Foxhoven; sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Steve Hansen; brother Terry Foxhoven; and great-niece, Piper Foxhoven.
Pallbearers will be Cory Foxhoven, James Kreikemeier, Derek, Foxhoven, Bryan Foxhoven, Charles Foxhoven, Tom Kuchta, Tyler Kuchta and Elijah Foxhoven. Honorary pallbearers are all of his nieces and nephews.