Daniel Foxhoven

WYNOT — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Wynot with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday at the church an hour prior to services.

Daniel Foxhoven died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gene Borgmann will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

PIERCE — Memorial services for Norma J. Pospisil, 90, Hartington, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norfolk. Ken Halsey will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

NORFOLK — Services for Gary W. Stover, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Ho…

SPALDING — Memorial services and inurnment for Arthur L. Bartlett, 85, Crofton, will be at a later date in Spalding. Arthur Bartlett died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Michelle Hille

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Michelle A. (Ziemer) Hille, 43, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Inurnment will be in Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington with military honors by the Hartington Veterans of Forei…

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

