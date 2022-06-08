WYNOT — Services for Daniel J. Foxhoven, 68, Denver, Colo., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Wynot with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday at the church an hour prior to services.
Daniel Foxhoven died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.