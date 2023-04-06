Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Crystal M. Hayes Daughton, 23, Norfolk, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…
LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.
HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
