Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna Jochum

Donna Jochum

NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Crystal Hayes Daughton

Crystal Hayes Daughton

NORFOLK — Crystal M. Hayes Daughton, 23, Norfolk, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Richard Perrigan

Richard Perrigan

NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…

Donna Jochum

Donna Jochum

NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Donna Jochum died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Darlene Tharnish

Darlene Tharnish

LINCOLN — Memorial services for Darlene K. (Cooper) Tharnish, formerly of the Elgin and Randolph areas, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Airpark Congregation Kingdom Hall, 3601 N. First St., Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.

Merle Loecker

Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle H. Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

