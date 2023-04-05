NORFOLK — Services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Daniel Coughtry died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 46888 274th St. in Lennox, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Stanley L. Libolt, 88, Burton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 7, at the Keya Paha High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Randall R. “Randy” Wilken, 59, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Crystal M. Hayes, 23, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Heartland Baptist Church Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Ty Woznek officiating.
Martha Reiser, 93, Butte, passed away on March 31, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, siblings, spouse and baby Elaine.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.