NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.
Daniel Coughtry died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
1973-2023
Dan was born on Dec. 7, 1973, in Norfolk to Lester and Lois (Chapman) Coughtry. He attended grade school in Madison and Madison High School. After high school, Dan lived in Norfolk and worked at Burger King, McDonalds and later the Dollar Tree.
Dan enjoyed playing computer games, watching movies and collecting comic books. Dan was a member of the sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.
Survivors include his father, Lester Coughtry of Norfolk, and his brother, David Coughtry of Sumter, S.C.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Coughtry.
