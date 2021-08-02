Daniel Beasley

AINSWORTH — Services for Daniel L. Beasley, 87, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue at the church on Saturday an hour prior to services.
Beasley died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to Assembly of God Church.