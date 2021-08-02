You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Beasley

AINSWORTH — Services for Daniel L. Beasley, 87, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue at the church on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Beasley died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Memorials have been suggested to Assembly of God Church.

Tags

In other news

Melayne Danekas

Melayne Danekas

NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Danekas died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.

Bonnie Stanley

Bonnie Stanley

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, of Wayne will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Daniel Beasley

Daniel Beasley

AINSWORTH — Services for Daniel L. Beasley, 87, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Burial with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79 will be in the East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

Marilyn Heller

Marilyn Heller

WEST POINT — Services for Marilyn Heller, 92, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Heller died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home.

Agnes Sucha

Agnes Sucha

LEIGH — Services for Agnes L. Sucha, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 319 N. Oak St., in Leigh. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will be officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Leigh.

Bonnie Stanley

Bonnie Stanley

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie O. Stanley, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Stanley died Friday July 30, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Rosella Nykodym

Rosella Nykodym

MADISON — Services for Rosella Nykodym, 96, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Humphrey.

Janelle Schrader

Janelle Schrader

PLAINVIEW —  Services for Janelle Schrader, 96, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

Grace Gould

Grace Gould

Private services for Grace Burkhardt Gould, 88, Carmel, Ind., will be at Leppert Mortuary-Nora Chapel in Indianapolis, Ind. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara