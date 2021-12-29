WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Daniel Baer died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1950-2021
Service will be livestreamed on Daniel’s page at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
Born Oct. 12, 1950, in Chicago, Ill., Daniel L. “Dan” Baer was the son of Boyd and Peggy (Weis) Baer. He was baptized on Feb. 18, 1962, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City. He was confirmed on April 11, 1965.
Dan attended grade school in David City and graduated from Melrose High School in Massachusetts in 1969.
After Dan’s education, he served in the U.S. Air Force from April 23, 1970, to Feb. 1, 1974. After the service, he attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln and pursued an art degree from there. He moved to Norfolk in 1978 and opened his own business, Baer Enterprises. Then in 1992, he began working for Love Signs in Norfolk, doing art design work and pin-stripping freehand.
Dan also owned and operated the Rooster Bar and Grill in Carroll from 2010 until his passing.
Dan loved hunting, fishing, building, grilling and spending time with his friends and family. He was a member of the Norfolk Odd Fellows.
Survivors include his significant other, Nancy Carley of Winside; daughter Shontelle Tweedy (Eddy Koehler) of Norfolk; daughter Natalie (Nate) Backer of Arkansas; stepdaughters Cher (Derrick) Moore of Norfolk, Jenny (friend Jeremy) Kerbel of Stanton, Jamie (Carmill) Meaux of Norfolk; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings Becky Duhr of Fairbanks, Alaska, Dave Baer of Murdock, Jenise (Scott) Erikson of Beatrice and Roger (Terri) Baer of Branson, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Peggy, and stepmother Kay Baer.
Casketbearers will be Ben Bohuslavsky, Stephen Perkins, Dylan Tweedy, Wyatt Frahm, Colby Carley, Jaida Carley and Kamari Moore. Honorary casketbearers will be Larry Brader, Andy Anderson, Elmer Hoesing, Eddy Koehler, Derrick Moore, Jeremy Kerbel and Carmill Meaux.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.