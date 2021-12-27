WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Daniel Baer died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.