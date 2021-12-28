Daniel Baer

WINSIDE — Services for Daniel L. “Dan” Baer, 71, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Dan Baer died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.