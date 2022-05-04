 Skip to main content
Dana Thompson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Dana Thompson died at his home on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

1960-2022

Dana Andrew Thompson, son of Bernhard and Lola Margaret (Sexton) Thompson, was born on May 7, 1960, at the Tilden Community Hospital in Tilden. Due to complications during his birth, doctors weren’t sure if Dana would survive, and he was baptized the next day in the hospital. Dana attended School District 18 in Platte County and later attended Newman Grove High School.

Dana was united in marriage to Debra Otto on July 13, 1979, in Yankton. To this union, two children were born, David and Dena. The couple later divorced.

On June 9, 2007, in Niobrara, Dana married Mollie Doremus.

During his life, Dana worked for the city of Newman Grove, A&B Pools, the Sellersburg, Indiana Water Department, and finally as a welder at Lindsay Corporation, where Dana worked for 27 years until his health forced him to retire in 2020.

Dana was a member of Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove and a former member of the Newman Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Dana enjoyed camping, fishing and driving his Ford pickup, the “Old Blue ‘52.” He especially enjoyed quality time with his family, friends and dogs.

Dana is survived by his children, David (Cindy) Thompson of Columbus, Dena (David) Gomez of Newman Grove; step-daughter Brandy Stoffel of Grand Island; step-son John Stoffel of Columbus; grandchildren Kelsey Thompson, Kylie McDonald, Mersadi (Dave) Koliha and their daughter, Adalynn, Maria (Alex Broyhill) Thompson, Isabel Gomez, Kaleb Thompson, Kailin Stoffel and Rylin Stoffel; sisters Nancy Landen of Newman Grove and Myrtle (Mike) Vrbka of Columbus; brother David (Terrie) Thompson of Newman Grove; and sister-in-law Jeannie Patzel of Newman Grove.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Mollie Thompson; a brother, Douglas Thompson; nephew Steve Thompson; and brother-in-law Leeland Landen.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

