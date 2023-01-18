 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, with some sleet and freezing rain in east
central Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches along I 80 and 9 to 16 inches north of the Platte
River. Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are likely
at times. Light glaze of ice accumulations. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...All of northeast and east central Nebraska and west
central Iowa. Portions of southwest Iowa and Southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall
between 2 and 8 PM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning
commutes, with the evening commute being very hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dan Wiedenfeld

HARTINGTON — Dan Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Richard Bermel

RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Thomas Barnes

NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.

Judith Gilmore

NORFOLK — Services for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Judith Gilmore died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.

Teri Dunn

Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Galen Cassidy

LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.

Wayne Arnold

DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.

Keith Haase

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

