HARTINGTON — Dan Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
RANDOLPH — Services for Richard J. “Dick” Bermel, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
NEWMAN GROVE — Thomas L. Barnes, 79, Albion, formerly of Newman Grove, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Judith Gilmore died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.
Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Galen Cassidy, 63, Lynch, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Community Hall in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228.
DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Keith C. Haase, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.