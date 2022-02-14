COLUMBUS — Services for Dan Sanne, 49, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Revs. Patrick Sparling and Chris Ramstad will officiate. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m.
Dan Sanne died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bryan Health East Campus in Lincoln.
Memorial are suggested to pancreatic cancer research.