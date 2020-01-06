WEST POINT — Services for Dan Fischer, 68, West Point, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday and will continue on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service, both at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
He died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.
1951-2020
Daniel Glenn Fischer was born on Dec. 21, 1951, in Columbus, to Frank and Verna (Kurpgeweit) Fischer. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1970. Dan served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for 22½ years. He had been employed by the village of Leigh and also operated his own home-remodeling business for a number of years.
On Feb. 1, 1997, he was united in marriage to Peggy Brockemeier at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church south of Wisner. They currently were living on an acreage near West Point, where Dan enjoyed raising ducks and geese. His love of animals also included his three pet peacocks, along with dogs and cats.
Dan was a former member of Leigh American Legion Post 302, where he had served as commander, and was currently a member of Beemer American Legion Post 159. He enjoyed attending gun shows, flea markets and auctions.
Survivors include his spouse, Peggy Fischer of West Point; his mother, Verna Fischer of Stanton; a daughter, Nicole Scholl of Fairbury; a son, Craig Fischer and spouse Karin Tanabe of Washington, D.C. (children Daphne and Tristan); a sister, Jan Russell of Norfolk; brothers Sam and Cindy Fischer of Leigh and Charles and Jolene Fischer of Stanton; nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Marlene Brockemeier of West Point; a sister-in-law, Pam and Chris Svoboda of Wisner; and brothers-in-law Bruce Brockemeier of West Point and Brad and Theresa Brockemeier of Wisner.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and a son-in-law.