Memorial services for Damion Spanggaard, 27, will be planned at a later date.

He died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Miller Funeral Home of Sioux Falls, S.D., is in charge of the arrangements.

1993-2021

Damion was born to Melissa (Vietor) and Dion Spanggaard on June 17, 1993, in Norfolk. As a child, his family moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and Damion graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2011.

Following graduation, Damion obtained an associate’s degree in programming from Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls.

Damion worked in receiving at Macy’s and, in his free time, he was an avid video game enthusiast and enjoyed hanging out with friends.

Grateful to have shared his life with him are his parents, Dion and Melissa Spanggaard; his grandparents, Pamela Vietor and Susan (Stan) Milne; his great-grandparents, Tex and Joy Carney; as well as numerous great aunts and uncles and cousins.

Damion was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Laura and Carl Vietor; and his uncle, Derek Montano.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Tags

Damion Spanggaard

