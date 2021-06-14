NORFOLK — Damion Spanggaard, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, lost his decades-long battle with Type 1 diabetes on Feb. 1, 2021. Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave.
Dress will be casual with T-shirts highly encouraged, just as he would have wanted. Chaplain Gordon Braun will officiate.
Visitation with family will be 30 minutes prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.