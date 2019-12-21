BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dalores Mumm, 96, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Dalores died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Samarian Society in Bloomfield.
CLEARWATER — Services for Duaine A. Filsinger, 82, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater, with the Rev. Daniel Feusse officiating. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Snider Mem…
NORFOLK — Services for Karen E. Osborn, 78, Battle Creek, will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. …
WINSIDE —Services for Tom L. Anderson, 58, Winside, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with Clark Jenkinson officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Spring Branch Cemetery, rural Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — A family memorial service will be held later for LaPreil A. Walton, 79, Ainsworth. She died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary Anderson, Jr., 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patty “Pat” Sholes Banks, 91, O’Neill, will be at a later date. She died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Arbor Care Center in O’Neill. Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
CLEARWATER — Services for Duaine A. Filsinger, 82, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
CENTER — Funeral services for David Davidson, 71, of Center are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
