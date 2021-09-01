NORFOLK — Services for Dallas B. Hoff, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Dallas Hoff died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1931-2021
The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dallas was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Lincoln, to Henry and Gertrude (Kirsch) Hoff. He grew up on the family farm near Primrose.
On June 18, 1955, Dallas married Lorraine Langan at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in Columbus until 1960, when they moved to Norfolk, where they raised seven children.
Early on, Dallas worked for Langmeier Fuel Delivery, Rolling Wheel Truck Stop and Statex Petroleum. Eventually, he was a manager at Land O Lakes. Also, Dallas farmed between Norfolk and Stanton.
He is survived by his children: Dan (Lori) Hoff of Norfolk, Dave (Denise) Hoff of Avila, Ind., Dennis (Brenda) Hoff of Pierce, Ken (Lori) Hoff of Castle Rock, Colo., Kevin Hoff of Waterloo, Ind., Kerry Hoff of Norfolk and Lori (Doug) Trowbridge of Norfolk; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Lorraine; brothers and sisters-in-law Jack and Rosemary Hoff and Robert and Annette Hoff; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Peg Reeder; brother-in-law Fritz Miller; nephews Bobby Hoff, Jim Hoff, Michael Hoff and Anthony Reeder; and niece RoseAnn Janssen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association for research.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.