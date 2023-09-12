STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. Military rites will be provided by the Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Dallas Heckens Sr. died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
———
Dallas was born Oct. 1, 1941, in Wakefield to Arthur and Vivian (Brust) Heckens. He attended rural country district schools by Homer, Dakota City and Tekamah. Dallas graduated from Emerson High School in 1959.
Dallas grew up in Emerson and then later lived in Wakefield, Wayne and Wisner. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 16, 1960, to Feb. 4 1963.
He moved to Stanton in 1978.
Dallas married Eva D. Heldt on Oct. 5, 1963, at the Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek, Iowa. Dallas helped Darrel Pflueger farm near Wisner, then worked at a hog farm near Pilger called Oink Incorporated. He later drove truck for L&L Trucking, T&L Trucking and then Central Transport until he retired in 2005.
He then worked part time at Menards in Norfolk.
Dallas enjoyed golfing, reading, hunting, making jerky, making million-dollar fudge and playing his guitar in his band “Grand Junction.”
He was a member of the VFW, Norfolk Men’s Choir (board of trustee) and member of the United Methodist Church in Stanton.
Survivors include his children, April Heckens of Stanton, Dallas Jr. (Tabitha) Heckens of Vermillion, S.D., and DeAnn (Tony) Kander of Stanton; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings Douglas (Violet) Heckens of Fremont and Deb Heckens of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Eva on Dec. 1, 2020; son Troy Heckens; parents Arthur and Vivian; and grandson Ty Kander.
Casketbearers will be Colton Dittman, Dakota Dittman, Jacob Kander, Corbin Heckens, Eben Heckens and Cameron Goldman. Honorary casketbearers will be Kyle Kander, Ty Kander, Skylar Heckens, Autumn Heckens, K’Lee Goldman, Ivy Goldman and Destiny Callenius.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.