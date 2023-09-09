STANTON — Services for Dallas W. Heckens Sr., 81, of Stanton are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Dallas Heckens Sr. died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for James L. “Jim” Robinson, 85, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
OMAHA — Services for Joan M. O’Keefe, 81, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St., in Omaha. Burial will follow.
EWING — Services for William “Bill” Koenig, 58, of Ewing will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in rural Ewing with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.
Dale Jundt, a Creighton native born June 7, 1942, made his journey home to our Lord on Aug. 8, 2023. He died at home, peacefully in his sleep. Dale had an unmistakable zest for life. He loved and enjoyed his family and friends very much.
BEEMER — Albert Erb Jr., 93, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Colonial Haven in Beemer.
HOWELLS — Memorial services for Larry Langhorst, 79, Liberty, Mo., will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Walter Jong-A-Kiem will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Sandy Cover, 59, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Eva M. Glass, 97, of Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be held at the Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Carroll.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.