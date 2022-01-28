 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dallas Halsey

Dallas Halsey

Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.

Dallas Halsey died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

1929-2022

Dallas Halsey was born June 23, 1929, to parents of Emmett and Marie Halsey at Wausa, where he grew up. He served in the Army during the Korean War.

Soon after his service, he married Julene Audrey Kesting in Pierce. He worked as a mechanic and carpenter building homes in Southern California before moving to San Leandro, where he was a press operator for Crown Zellerbach for 35 years.

Dallas is survived by his beloved spouse, Julene; three sons and spouses, Randal and Kimberly, Robert and Heidi and Ronald and Colleen; eight grandchildren, Adam and Amina, Nathan and Jenna, Erik and Lauren, Sophia Halsey, Stefanie Halsey, Emma and Matt Vandermeer, Grace and Tommy Satulla, Abigail and Jordan Railing; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judith and spouse Jay Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Willard, Lyle, Raymond and Roger; and his sister, Marlene Block.

Tags

In other news

James Sazama

James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…

Elizabeth Haddican

Elizabeth Haddican

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Elizabeth Haddican, 58, of Bloomfield will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements. Elizabeth Haddican died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Dallas Halsey

Dallas Halsey

Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.

Helga Nedergaard

Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Marilyn Hegert

Marilyn Hegert

HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

William Hobbs

William Hobbs

EWING — Services for William L. “Duke” Hobbs, 75, O’Neill, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. 

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Willard Eggerling

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara