Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.
Dallas Halsey died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
1929-2022
Dallas Halsey was born June 23, 1929, to parents of Emmett and Marie Halsey at Wausa, where he grew up. He served in the Army during the Korean War.
Soon after his service, he married Julene Audrey Kesting in Pierce. He worked as a mechanic and carpenter building homes in Southern California before moving to San Leandro, where he was a press operator for Crown Zellerbach for 35 years.
Dallas is survived by his beloved spouse, Julene; three sons and spouses, Randal and Kimberly, Robert and Heidi and Ronald and Colleen; eight grandchildren, Adam and Amina, Nathan and Jenna, Erik and Lauren, Sophia Halsey, Stefanie Halsey, Emma and Matt Vandermeer, Grace and Tommy Satulla, Abigail and Jordan Railing; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Judith and spouse Jay Mitchell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Willard, Lyle, Raymond and Roger; and his sister, Marlene Block.