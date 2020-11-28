Dallas Fiscus

CROFTON — Graveside services for Dallas G. Fiscus, 65, of Crofton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Face masks and social distancing must be observed for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home after a battle with cancer since January of 2018.
———
Dallas Gene was born on March 2, 1955, in Wakefield to Richard and Miriam (Tilton). He attended school in Crofton and graduated from Crofton High School in 1973. Dallas worked for Kohlberg’s and for area farmers during high school. He moved to Norfolk in 1974 and worked as a mechanic for Norfolk Cab Service. In 1976, he began driving a truck for Abler Transfer until moving back to the farm to the occupation he loved the most.
He married Connie Lynn Hart in Bloomfield on Sept. 6, 1975. Dallas and Connie were blessed with two children, Nicholas and Melissa. In February 1995 he bought his own truck and operated as Fiscus Trucking and continued to farm until his health declined. Dallas served on the Herrick Township Board.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Connie of Crofton; son Nick (Jennifer) Fiscus of Crofton; daughter Melissa (Bryan) Honcik of Norfolk; his four shining stars — his granddaughters — Brooklynn and Cameryn Fiscus, Isabelle and Kinley Honcik; sisters Peggy (Kenny) Doering of Yankton and Jackie (Rick) Johnson of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents and grandparents; a sister, Connie Delvaux and husband Larry Delvaux; great-nephew Alex Seas; as well as several aunts and uncles.