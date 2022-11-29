 Skip to main content
Dallas Bossard

Dallas Bossard

Services for Dallas E. Bossard, 89, Henderson, Nev., were Monday at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Highway, in Henderson.

1933-2022

Dallas Eugene Bossard passed away Nov. 21, 2022, in Henderson, surrounded by those who love him.

Dallas was born May 19, 1933, near Pierce to Ernest and Irma (Weich) Bossard. He moved with his family to their new farm near Tilden as a small child, where he completed the elementary grades at a rural school before attending and graduating from Tilden High School in 1951.

Following high school, he attended Norfolk Junior College for two years before entering the U.S. Army in 1953 during the Korean conflict. After completing his Army service in 1955, he went to San Francisco, where he graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1957.

His first employment in funeral service moved him to Las Vegas to accept a position with Sunset Mortuary. After a few years, he was hired by Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas.

Dallas moved to Henderson in May 1964 to open the new location of Palm Mortuary on the Boulder Highway. He co-owned and managed the location until his retirement in 1996.

He is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Diana (Pye); brothers Jerry (Gloria) and Eudell (Debbie); stepson Michael Kovac (Karina); several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Delores; and stepson Kevin Kovach.

