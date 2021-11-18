STANTON — Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Doris Ehrisman, 71, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Mike Belinsky will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Edward Remter, 75, Bonesteel, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Edward Remter died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Paul Brader, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Paul Brader died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John Turpin, 66, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will be at a later date in Hospers, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.