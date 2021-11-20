You have permission to edit this article.
Dallas Anders

STANTON — Memorial Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at church.

Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.

Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the church.

 1928-2021

Dallas Eugene was born on the family farm southeast of Stanton on Aug. 13, 1928, to Paul and Sylvia (Sprieck) Anders. He was baptized on Sept. 20, 1928, by the Rev. Klaus and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church by the Rev. H. Hackbarth on June 28, 1941. He was a lifetime member of St. John’s. He attended country School District 15 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1945.

Dallas entered the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1954. He returned to the family farm to help with feeding livestock and farming.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, 1960, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Roenfeldt at Morning Star Lutheran Church in Omaha. They lived in Stanton for about two years when Dallas’ parents decided to retire and move to town. Upon their retirement, Dallas and Dorothy moved to the farm.

To make their family complete, they adopted Todd in 1963 and Tamara in 1966.

Farming was Dallas’ life, but after retiring in 1994, Dallas had to keep busy so he worked various jobs in Norfolk. He retired again in 2015.

Due to a fall and broken hip and fractured back, Dallas resided at the Stanton Health Center, where he has resided until his death.

He is survived by his loving spouse of 61 years, Dorothy; son Todd (Carrie) Anders; daughter Tamara (Duane) Volden; grandchildren Desiree (John) Henry of Baker City, Ore., Blake Kucera of Smyrna, Tenn., Paul Anders and Megan Anders of Bell Buckle, Tenn., and Austin Sanne of Norfolk; great-grandchildren Joseph, John II and Lane Henry of Baker City, Zydan, Nytalia and Theo Sanne of Norfolk, and Scarlett Livaudais of Bell Buckle; brother Richard (Shirley) Anders of Omaha; nieces Bonnie (Dave) Hersperger of Highland Ranch, Colo., Glori Geu of Omaha, Shari (Dan) Ruelas of Houston, Texas, Shayla Anders of Kansas City, Mo.; nephews Weslie Geu of Wisner and James Collins of Brandon, Fla.; in-laws Marcella “Sally” Stuthman, LaVern “Tillie” Lehman and Lois (Keith) Jech of Wayne, Lawrence “Beezy” (Caroline) Roenfeldt, Clara (Dennis) Severa of Stanton; and sisters-in-law Janet Roenfeldt and Rita Roenfeldt, both of Stanton.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; sisters LaVerla (Willis) Geu and Betty (Larry) Collins; in-laws Emil, Fritz, Walter and Orville Roenfeldt, Marie (Wayne) Wendt Mable (Alvin) Hartman, Hilda (Norman) Remm, Esther (Leonard) Sydow and Florence (Keith) Carson; brothers-in-law Henry Stuthman and Norman Lehman; and three nephews Leon Remm, Michael Sydow and Kevin Jech.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

